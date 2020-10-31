Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $111,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

