Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 253.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $651.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

