Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP opened at $223.24 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $216.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.80.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $54,434,328 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.