Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

