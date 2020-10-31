Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

OMF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.