Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. UBS Group cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

