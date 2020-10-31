Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,275 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock worth $703,002. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

