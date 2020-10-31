Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 62,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 620.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 20.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 72,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $810,158.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,577.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,490.

Shares of NG opened at $10.36 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

