Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,870 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.