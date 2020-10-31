Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 272.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,213 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

