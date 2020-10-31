Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,869 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.2% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after buying an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

