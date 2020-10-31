Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.0% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Apple by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 116,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,119 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

