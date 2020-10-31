Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,311,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 295,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

