Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 335.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

