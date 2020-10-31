Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Apple by 282.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 283.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Apple by 106.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 298.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $724,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682,366 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

