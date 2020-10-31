Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Apple by 282.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 106.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 298.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,253,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $724,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

