Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires 122,239 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 240.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,239 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.8% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

