Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 312.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.