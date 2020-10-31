Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 9,591 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

