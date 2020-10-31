Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys 21,221 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

