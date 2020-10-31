Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,420,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $615,598,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

