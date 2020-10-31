S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,487,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $632,574,000 after purchasing an additional 201,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $1,017,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

