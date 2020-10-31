French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.32. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 23,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.59.

About French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

