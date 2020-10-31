French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.32. French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 23,812 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.59.

About French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group PLC (FCCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

French Connection Group PLC Shares Gap Up to $7.50
French Connection Group PLC Shares Gap Up to $7.50
Tower Resources Shares Gap Up to $0.34
Tower Resources Shares Gap Up to $0.34
Deep-South Resources Inc. Trading Down 19.2%
Deep-South Resources Inc. Trading Down 19.2%
Verona Pharma Shares Gap Up to $52.00
Verona Pharma Shares Gap Up to $52.00
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Shares Gap Up to $124.00
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Shares Gap Up to $124.00
Tungsten Shares Gap Up to $29.00
Tungsten Shares Gap Up to $29.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report