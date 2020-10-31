Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.40. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 32,986,537 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

