Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Trading Down 19.2%

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) shares dropped 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 452,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North-East Central part of Turkey.

