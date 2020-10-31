Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Shares Gap Up to $52.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $57.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 23,632 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

