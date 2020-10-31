Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up to $124.00

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.00, but opened at $135.00. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $131.20, with a volume of 314,814 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALFA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.