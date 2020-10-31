Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $30.90. Tungsten shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 38,465 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Tungsten in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.35.

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

