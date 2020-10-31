KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.84. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 20,376,549 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.

In other news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams acquired 1,580,000 shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,600 ($41,285.60).

About KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC
Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,869 Shares of Apple Inc.
Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,869 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.
Apple Inc. Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.
Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report