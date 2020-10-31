KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.84. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 20,376,549 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.54.

In other news, insider Harry Anagnastoras-Adams acquired 1,580,000 shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £31,600 ($41,285.60).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

