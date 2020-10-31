Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.50. Image Scan shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 85,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.22.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

