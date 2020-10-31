Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $83.50

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $88.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) shares last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 2,810 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 481.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 120.71. The company has a market capitalization of $322.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

