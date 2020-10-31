Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.45. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 13,916 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

