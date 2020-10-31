Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.03. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 206,459 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) news, insider Mike Read acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

