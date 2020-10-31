Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.03. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 206,459 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) news, insider Mike Read acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

About Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC
Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,869 Shares of Apple Inc.
Paragon Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,869 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.
Apple Inc. Stake Boosted by CWH Capital Management Inc.
Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC
Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report