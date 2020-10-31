Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.51. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,528,752 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.71. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.