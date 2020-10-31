TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) Shares Gap Up to $194.80

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.80, but opened at $203.80. TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) shares last traded at $194.08, with a volume of 46,735 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.06. The firm has a market cap of $812.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.52.

About TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.