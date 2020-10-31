Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.45. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 40,255 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.13. The company has a market cap of $103.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) alerts:

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Circassia Group Plc will post -5.1123602 earnings per share for the current year.

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.