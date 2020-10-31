Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $24.45

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $25.44. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 1,944 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.