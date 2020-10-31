Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Shares Gap Up to $640.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $640.00, but opened at $665.80. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) shares last traded at $638.15, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 726.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 783.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.59.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

