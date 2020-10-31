Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Gap Up to $81.60

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.60, but opened at $84.76. Macfarlane Group shares last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 10,952 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 643.2508439 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray purchased 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.60 ($13,122.03).

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

