Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Gap Up to $81.60

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.60, but opened at $84.76. Macfarlane Group shares last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 10,952 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 643.2508439 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray purchased 11,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,043.60 ($13,122.03).
Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.
