Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.38. Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 27,779,385 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.20. The company has a market cap of $853.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88.

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

