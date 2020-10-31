Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.14. Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 4,335,190 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

Get Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) alerts:

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.