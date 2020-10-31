Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Shares Gap Up to $467.50

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $467.50, but opened at $483.50. Majestic Wine shares last traded at $465.11, with a volume of 16,886 shares traded.

WINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million and a P/E ratio of 41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 411.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

In other news, insider James Crawford acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £13,230 ($17,285.08). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,273 shares of company stock worth $9,784,629.

Majestic Wine Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

