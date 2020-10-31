Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Up to $36.80

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $38.00. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 585,250 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 73.71 ($0.96).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

