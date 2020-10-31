4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Up to $108.50

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

4d Pharma PLC (LON:DDDD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.50, but opened at $112.00. 4d Pharma shares last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 1,494,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $211.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.45.

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (14.06) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About 4d Pharma (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

