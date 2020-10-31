Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Shares Gap Up to $90.00

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $93.00. Horizon Discovery Group shares last traded at $90.60, with a volume of 82,001 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a market cap of $149.45 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.92.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

