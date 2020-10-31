Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.45. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 686,132 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.