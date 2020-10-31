IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,160. The stock had previously closed at $1,040.00, but opened at $1,075.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IMI plc (IMI.L) shares last traded at $1,047.00, with a volume of 125,907 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target (up previously from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price (up from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI plc (IMI.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037.19 ($13.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,080.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 977.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

