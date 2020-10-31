Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $42.55

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.55, but opened at $43.92. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 38,056 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 million and a PE ratio of -15.01.

In related news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($114,972.56). Also, insider Graeme Bissett bought 20,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

