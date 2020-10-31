Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.78. Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 969,383 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

About Red Rock Resources plc (RRR.L) (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, and Benin. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese, iron ore, uranium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits, as well as oil and gas properties.

