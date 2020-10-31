Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.09. Malvern International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,833,045 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

